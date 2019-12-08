Home

Ralph Hutchison Obituary
Ralph Hutchison
Ralph Hutchison, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Ellis and Ruby Hutchison. He was a retired greens keeper at Eagle Crest, Fianna Hills and Ben Geren Golf Courses and a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a son, Brett Hutchison of Florida; and a brother, Jack Hutchison of Texas.
Services are pending under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 9, 2019
