Ralph Hutchison, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 5, 1939, to Ellis and Ruby (Horn) Hutchison. He was a retired greenskeeper at Eagle Crest, Fianna Hills and Ben Geren Golf Courses and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a son, Brett Hutchison of Roseville, Calif.; and a brother, Jack Hutchison of Texas.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020
