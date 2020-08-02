Ralph Johnson Jr.
Ralph John Johnson Jr., 82, of Ozark died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Eastman, Ga., to Ralph, Sr. and Mildred Moore Johnson.
He was an abstractor and the former owner of Adams Abstract in Ozark. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ozark and a veteran of the Arkansas National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Colba Jones Johnson of Ozark; two daughters, Julie Anderson and husband Jim and Alicia Farmer and husband Shannon, both of Ozark; a sister, Betty Mainard of Farmington, N.M.; four grandchildren, Luke Anderson and wife Kamsy and Alexa, Quentin and Ian Kamm; three stepgrandchildren, Ashley Culver and husband Ben,Tyler Farmer and wife Paige and Madison Farmer; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Kayla and Holly Culver and Paislee Farmer.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Highland Cemetery in Ozark with the Revs. Brad Elrod and David Hanshaw officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 6-9 p.m. Monday at Gardner Family Life Center.
Serving as pallbearers will be Luke Anderson, Ian and Quentin Kamm, Lonnie Turner, Mac McCain and Bob Howard.
