|
|
Ralph Manes
Ralph Edward Manes, 94, of Lavaca passed away Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Lavaca to the late Austin and Lillie Manes. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Lavaca. He worked as a welder and fitter for a chemical company.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Billie Manes; and his siblings, Maxine Hobbs, Gladys Lovell, Betty Joe Knox and Dayton and Greenville Manes.
He is survived by his wife, Lou Ellen Manes of the home; a son, Bill Manes; a daughter, Patricia Rose; five grandchildren, Aaron Tschappat, Ryan Chacon and his wife Michelle, Summer Rose, Julie Blatz and Joy Dugan; and nine great-grandchildren, Mercedes and McKenzie Rose, Andrew and Gabrielle Chacon, Destiny, Emily and Kloey Dugan, Casey and Kelsey Blatz.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be Danny Gann, Gary Stem, Ryan Chacon, Aaron Tschappat, Ryan Chronister and Jared Fowler.
Honorary pallbearers are Mercedes Rose, Summer Rose, McKenzie Rose, Andrew Chacon and Gabrielle Chacon.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 24, 2019