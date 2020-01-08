Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith
Ralph Niccum


1946 - 2019
Ralph Niccum Obituary
Ralph Niccum
Ralph Allen Niccum, 73, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Van Buren. He was born May 17, 1946, in Elwood, Ind., to the late Robert and Delsey Niccum. He served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; a sister, Crystal; and a brother, David.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelia.
Graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
