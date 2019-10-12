|
|
Ralph Owen
Ralph Edward Owen, 67, of Ozark died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Ozark. He was a Forester contractor and attended Living Water Assembly of God Church. He was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Mulberry to John Henry and Ruth Robinson Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ralph Owen Jr.; and a sister, Sharon Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Elder Owen of Ozark; a daughter, Carol Ann Jackson of Branch; three sisters, Faye Gilbreath and Cora Raper, both of Little Rock, and Gaye Gilbreath of Ozark; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Brother Glendon McAllister officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Matthew Elder, Christopher Gilbreath, Jerry Howe, David Howe, Glen Howe and Michael Howe.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019