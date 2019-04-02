Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Ozark, AR
Ralph Peevy
Ralph Edward Peevy, 62, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alma Rae Woodruff Peevy Parker.
Memorial graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Highland Cemetery in Ozark. Cremation and memorial service are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his father, Calvin Peevy of San Antonio; a brother, Rodney Peevy of El Dorado; an aunt, Wilma Woodruff of Danville; and an uncle, Samuel Woodruff of Danville.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2019
