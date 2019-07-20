|
Ralph Perryman
Ralph W. Perryman passed away July 11, 2019, at the age of 91 in San Antonio. He was born in Fort Smith on April 13, 1928, to John A. and Edna Perryman. The family later moved to a farm north of Central City, where he was educated in grade school and attended Lavaca High School. He obtained employment at Fort Smith Gas Co. in March 1946 and completed high school in 1947 at Fort Smith Senior High, where he met his future wife, Patsy Yvonne Bassett.
After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was married Jan. 21, 1949. In April 1950, he was discharged but was recalled to the USMC in November 1950. Shortly after being recalled, he was transferred to Korea. He was wounded in battle on April 23, 1951, by both grenade and rifle fire during the Korean War and received medical treatment in Yokosuka, Japan, Oakland Naval Hospital and the Naval Hospital near Memphis, Tenn. He received a Purple Heart Medal for injuries he sustained during the war. He was discharged from the USMC in April 1952 and returned to Fort Smith.
In August 1952, Patsy and Ralph moved to San Antonio. He attended Trinity University and received his bachelor's degree in accounting in September 1956. He began his career with State Farm Insurance and was an agent with them for 37 years, until he retired in December 1995.
Ralph was kind-spirited and humble. He built wonderful relationships with his policyholders and colleagues and was devoted to his work. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and served as commandant of the San Antonio division for one year. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in San Antonio and belonged to the Methodist men's group and Homemakers Sunday school class. His faith, work ethic, commitment to doing things the right way and treating others well will be his legacy. He was a wonderful husband, father and family man.
He was preceded in death by his son, Perry Wayne Perryman in March 2013.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Patsy Bassett Perryman; son, John Carl Perryman; daughter, Lisa Nanette Perryman; daughter-in-law, Cindy Sue Perryman; sisters, Winnie Sullivan, Jean Perryman, Wilma Perryman, Martha Butler and Shirley Poole; brothers, Johnny Perryman and Charles Proctor; grandsons, Jason Chapman, Drew O'Neal and Blake O'Neal; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; and his nephew, Gary Alan Keifer, who was part of Patsy and Ralph's loving family, living with them for six years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America online at www.alzfdn.org.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
