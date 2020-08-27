1/1
Ralph Phillips
1948 - 2020
Ralph Phillips
Ralph Leon Phillips, 72, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Milton, Okla., to Fred and Lucille (Walton) Phillips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren, Dylan Potter, Riley Potter and Brooklyn Deleplank; a brother, Ray Phillips; and a sister, Linda Phillips Branscom.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years and 5 months, Mildred; seven children, Scott Phillips and Tonia of Poteau, Joanie Caudell of Wister, Jason "Booger" Phillips and Angie, Leslie "Dasha" Maynor and Bruce, both of Poteau, Tina Smith of Heavener, Charles Smith and Carolyn of Shady Point and Carla Branscom of Heavener; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter, Summer Hendrix; a brother, Fred Phillips Jr.; two sisters, Beulah Bright and Lavell Owens; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Milton Cemetery in Bokoshe with Jackie Morton and Matt Stimac officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Jason Phillips, Bryce Smith, Trajan Deleplank, Billy Deleplank, Jonathan House and Marco Meza.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
