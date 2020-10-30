1/1
Ralph Ruth
Ralph Ruth
Ralph Paul Ruth, 99, of Springdale, formerly of Fort Smith, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Springdale. He was born March 5, 1921, in Fort Smith to Ed and Vernie (White) Ruth. He was a retired maintenance supervisor at Christ the King Catholic Church for 45 years, a member of Goddard United Methodist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal; two daughters, Paula K. Morgan and Norma J. Ruth; and a grandchild, Kathy Ball.
He is survived by a granddaughter, Jerri K. Dwyer and husband Dan of Springdale; a grandson-in-law, Stanley Ball of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Kaleb Ball and Kaytlin and Elizabeth Dwyer, all of Springdale.
Graveside funeral service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
