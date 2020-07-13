1/1
Ralph Shepard
Ralph Shepard
Ralph Douglas Shepard, 76, of Alma passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 6, 1944, in Fort Smith to C.R. and Pauline Shepard. He was raised in Spiro and Fort Smith and was a graduate of Fort Smith High School. He was a construction project manager and cabinetmaker for many years until he began working for MacSteel until his retirement. He greatly enjoyed planning to work in his shop and mowing an ever-expanding portion of his property in the years of his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Connie Fielder.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Shepard; a son, Stanley Shepard of Houston, who greatly cherished the years shared with him; and a brother, Larry Shepard of Van Buren. Of those that will miss him dearly, mention must be made of Isaac Davis, Ralph's helper in his later years, who has ensured the continued lawn enlargement.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with private burial at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
