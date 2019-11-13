|
Ralph Sorenson
Ralph Edwin Sorenson, 62, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired roofer.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
He is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Buckman; three daughters, Crystal Sorenson, Dominique Sorenson and Michelle Sharp; his parents, Neil and Linda Sorenson and Ilse Sorenson; a brother, Neil Sorenson Jr.; three stepsisters, Lisa Bill, Tammy Myers and April McCurry; two stepbrothers, Greg Cline and Cory Goodwin; several grandchildren; and three fur babies and Oscar the fish.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019