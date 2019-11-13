Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sorenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Sorenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Sorenson Obituary
Ralph Sorenson
Ralph Edwin Sorenson, 62, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired roofer.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
He is survived by his fiancée, Kelly Buckman; three daughters, Crystal Sorenson, Dominique Sorenson and Michelle Sharp; his parents, Neil and Linda Sorenson and Ilse Sorenson; a brother, Neil Sorenson Jr.; three stepsisters, Lisa Bill, Tammy Myers and April McCurry; two stepbrothers, Greg Cline and Cory Goodwin; several grandchildren; and three fur babies and Oscar the fish.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -