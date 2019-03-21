|
Ralph Wilson Sr.
Ralph Avery Wilson Sr., of Spiro, was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Stigler to Angus and Sidney Pearl (Arnold) Wilson and passed away March 20, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 92.
He is survived by two sons, Ralph Wilson Jr. and wife Debbie of Spiro and Russell Wilson and wife Happy of Spiro; four grandchildren, Brooke Kelley and husband James, Megan Lane and husband Tyler, Laney Spears and husband Levi and Hunter Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Channing and Carter Kelley of Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus and Sidney Wilson; wife, Wilma Wilson; sister, Jane Wilson; and brother, Neil Wilson.
Ralph was a longtime rancher and farmer in the area.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with the Rev. Vernon Stone and Mr. Neal Perrin officiating. Burial will follow at Stigler City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Wilson Sr., Russell Wilson, Tyler Lane, John Swint, Hunter Wilson and Levi Spears.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019