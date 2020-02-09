|
Ralph Young
Ralph Young passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Aug. 9, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lavona Young; four sisters, Mary Harris, Jackie McGrew, Nancy Neal and Betty Fain; and a brother, Foster Young.
He is survived by two children, Annie and Samuel Young; two brothers, James "Bud" Young of Van Buren and Eugene "Gene" Young and wife Kathy of Texas; three sisters, Vietta Richardson and husband Dewy and Loretta Luna, both of Texas, and Butchie King and husband Larry of Greenwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Gill Cemetery with the Rev. Sid Ree officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020