|
|
Ramona Joiner
Ramona (Johnson) Joiner was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Delaware, Ark., to Walter Ivan and Nanny Bell Johnson. She was a graduate of Fort Smith High School. She married Vernon Jarrell Joiner on New Year's Eve 1955. She retired from Weldon, Williams and Lick.
Ramona was a strong, loving wife and mother who lived for her family. Her caring, giving spirit was a blessing her family will sorely miss. She fought Parkinson's disease for a decade but willed herself to live long enough to make sure her husband, Vernon, was cared for. He preceded her in death by 64 days.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Laverne Hennessey and Gwen Romanello.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Joiner; and a son, John "Pete" Joiner and wife Karen; a granddaughter, Jayme and Cody Copher and their children Natalie, Avery and Lily; two grandsons, Travis and Amy Joiner and their children Madelyn and Mason and Michael Joiner and his daughter Caroline. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Johnson and his wife Donna; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery Pavilion in Greenwood. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 1, 2020