Ramona Stokes
Ramona N. Stokes, 81 years old, of Fort Smith passed from this life on June 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Marked Tree to Len and Grace Stokes.
She was a Christian and a faithful member of Church of Christ; up until her illness preempted her attendance, she was devoted to the Park Hill congregation in Fort Smith.
In her formal education and practical work experience, she was a secretary. From her start at the L.S.U. Alumni Association to an executive secretary and a legal secretary before retiring as a case coordinator with the circuit courts, she proudly served this profession.
Ramona is survived by a brother, Gary Stokes and wife Henrietta "Henrie" of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Sonny Michael and Blaine Michael Stokes, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Marked Tree Cemetery under the direction of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Ramona N. Stokes, 81 years old, of Fort Smith passed from this life on June 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Marked Tree to Len and Grace Stokes.
She was a Christian and a faithful member of Church of Christ; up until her illness preempted her attendance, she was devoted to the Park Hill congregation in Fort Smith.
In her formal education and practical work experience, she was a secretary. From her start at the L.S.U. Alumni Association to an executive secretary and a legal secretary before retiring as a case coordinator with the circuit courts, she proudly served this profession.
Ramona is survived by a brother, Gary Stokes and wife Henrietta "Henrie" of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Sonny Michael and Blaine Michael Stokes, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Marked Tree Cemetery under the direction of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.