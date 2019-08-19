|
Randal Jones
Randal Neil Jones, 65, of Paris died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Burial of cremains will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by his companion, Wanda McDaniel Rice of Paris; a son, Chip Jones of Paris; a stepdaughter, Melody Shampine of Paris; a sister, Leann Sisco of Poteau; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019