Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Randall's life story with friends and family

Share Randall's life story with friends and family

Randall Churchman

Randall Dean Churchman, 56, of Paris died April 9, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

Following ADH guidelines, attendance will be limited to 100 people – attendees must provide and wear masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store