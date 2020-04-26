|
Randall Johnson
Randall Johnson, 75, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Fort Smith to Wendell and Kathyrne (Orrick) Johnson. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and loved to lead people to Jesus. He was the owner of MTL Construction in Fort Smith for 20 years, a hunters education instructor and a softball coach. He served as a justice of the peace for Sebastian County, sang in multiple church choirs with his wonderful baritone voice and, in recent years, participated in the local Senior Olympics.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wenda Sue (Johnson) Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou (Barlow) Johnson.
He is survived by three daughters Tina Wilson and husband Ron and Melissa Wessels, both of Fort Smith, and Lynda Gibson of McCloud, Okla.; five grandchildren, Alexis Johnson, William Gibson, Eric Wessels and Katie Wessels, all of Fort Smith, and Chris Wilson of Bismark, N.D.; a great-granddaughter, Nora Wilson of Bismark; and a nephew, Benjamin Thomas of Greenwood.
Private funeral service will be at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are William Gibson, Eric Wessels, Ron Wilson and Benjamin Thomas.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2020