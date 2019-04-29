Home

Randall Gene Kerr, 68, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Jeff Kerr of Mountainburg and Jon Kerr of Van Buren; three stepsons, Christopher Cole of Tulsa, Gregory Cole of Cordova, Tenn., and Mark Cole of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two sisters, Connie Carver of Texas and Debbie Banks of Colorado; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 30, 2019
