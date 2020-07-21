1/1
Randall Luther
1956 - 2020
Randall Luther
Randall Dee Luther, 63, of Hackett passed away Saturday, July 17, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Dee and Emma Luther; a brother, Ronnie Wayne Luther; a sister, Carolyn Sue Chastain; and a granddaughter, Shelby Folse.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Luther; three sons, Joseph Randall Luther of Fort Smith, William Cody Luther of Katy, Texas, and Timothy Loyd Luther of Hackett; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Folse and husband Shannon of Houma, La., and Cara Noel Luther and significant other Brandon Williams of Fort Smith; a brother, Terry Luther of Booneville; and five grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
