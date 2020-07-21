Randall Luther
Randall Dee Luther, 63, of Hackett passed away Saturday, July 17, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Dee and Emma Luther; a brother, Ronnie Wayne Luther; a sister, Carolyn Sue Chastain; and a granddaughter, Shelby Folse.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Luther; three sons, Joseph Randall Luther of Fort Smith, William Cody Luther of Katy, Texas, and Timothy Loyd Luther of Hackett; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Folse and husband Shannon of Houma, La., and Cara Noel Luther and significant other Brandon Williams of Fort Smith; a brother, Terry Luther of Booneville; and five grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.