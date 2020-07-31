1/
Randy Anhalt
Randy Lee Anhalt, 69, of Paris died July 30, 2020.
Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
He is survived by three sons, Mason, Drew and Seth Anhalt; three sisters, Janie Calvert, Sissi Bennett and Sheila Williams; a brother, Bill Anhalt; and a grandchild.
Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with visitation to follow.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
3
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
