Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Randy Bird Obituary
Randy Bird
Randy Bird, 49, of Long, Okla., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Nicut with burial at Belfonte Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; two sons, Jerome Sevenstar of Muldrow and Waylon Bird of Long; a brother, Lyle Denny of Nicut; and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019
