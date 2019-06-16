|
Randy Cole
Randy Cole, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was retired from Halliburton.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
He is survived by two daughters, Georgia Alexander and husband Brent of Greenwood and Jessica Treme and husband Chad of Fort Smith; two brothers, Ron Cole of California and Phillip Cole of Fort Smith; two sisters, Diane Parker of Fort Smith and Suzie Garcia of Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Maddie, Jackson, Makayla, Riley and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Brandon, Rick and Darrell Cole.
Published in Times Record on June 17, 2019