Randy Evans
1956 - 2020
Randy Evans
Randy Lee Evans, 63, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born July 14, 1956, in Redlands, Calif., to Everett Evans Sr. and Hazel (Roland) Evans. He was a graduate of Mountainburg High School and a former salesman for the oil field industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Curtis Evans; and a grandson, Dean Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Evans of the home; a daughter, Amanda Evans of Alma; a son, Ryan Evans and wife Jill of Mayflower; two granddaughters, Abigail and Elyse; a sister, Pam Baldwin of Mountainburg; and two brothers, Everett Evans Jr. of Miramar, Fla., and Ronney Evans of Rudy.
Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

