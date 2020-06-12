Randy Evans

Randy Lee Evans, 63, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born July 14, 1956, in Redlands, Calif., to Everett Evans Sr. and Hazel (Roland) Evans. He was a graduate of Mountainburg High School and a former salesman for the oil field industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Curtis Evans; and a grandson, Dean Evans.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Evans of the home; a daughter, Amanda Evans of Alma; a son, Ryan Evans and wife Jill of Mayflower; two granddaughters, Abigail and Elyse; a sister, Pam Baldwin of Mountainburg; and two brothers, Everett Evans Jr. of Miramar, Fla., and Ronney Evans of Rudy.

Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



