Randy Evans
Randy Lee Evans, 63, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born July 14, 1956, in Redlands, Calif., to Everett Evans Sr. and Hazel (Roland) Evans. He was a graduate of Mountainburg High School and a former salesman for the oil field industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Curtis Evans; and a grandson, Dean Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Evans of the home; a daughter, Amanda Evans of Alma; a son, Ryan Evans and wife Jill of Mayflower; two granddaughters, Abigail and Elyse; a sister, Pam Baldwin of Mountainburg; and two brothers, Everett Evans Jr. of Miramar, Fla., and Ronney Evans of Rudy.
Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.