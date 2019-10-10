Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Graham


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Graham Obituary
Randy Graham
Randy Jean Graham was born June 26, 1955. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019. He was the owner and operator of Wilder Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved life and was always smiling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Graham Sr. and Francis Graham; two brothers, Jimmy and Clinton Graham Jr.; and a sister Cynthia Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Graham of Fort Smith; a son, James Anthony Stites and his wife Sandra Stites of Fort Smith; two daughters, Rhonda Warner of Malibu, Calif., and Amber Tingler and her husband Marcus of Fort Smith; two sisters, Sharon Garrett of Fort Smith and Rebecca Bishop and her husband James of Van Buren; and a brother, Ricky Graham and his wife Leah of Siloam Springs. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Randy's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Higway, Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now