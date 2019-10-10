|
|
Randy Graham
Randy Jean Graham was born June 26, 1955. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019. He was the owner and operator of Wilder Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved life and was always smiling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Graham Sr. and Francis Graham; two brothers, Jimmy and Clinton Graham Jr.; and a sister Cynthia Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Graham of Fort Smith; a son, James Anthony Stites and his wife Sandra Stites of Fort Smith; two daughters, Rhonda Warner of Malibu, Calif., and Amber Tingler and her husband Marcus of Fort Smith; two sisters, Sharon Garrett of Fort Smith and Rebecca Bishop and her husband James of Van Buren; and a brother, Ricky Graham and his wife Leah of Siloam Springs. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Randy's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Higway, Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 11, 2019