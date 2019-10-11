|
Randy Graham
Randy Jean Graham, 64, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. His body was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Rhonda Warner of Malibu, Calif., and Amber Tingler of Fort Smith; a son, James Stites of Fort Smith; two sisters, Sharon Garrett of Fort Smith and Rebecca Bishop of Van Buren; a brother, Ricky Graham of Siloam Springs; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 12, 2019