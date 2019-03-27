|
Randy Helms
Randall "Randy" Oliver Helms, 57, of Booneville passed from this life Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Russellville. He was born Feb. 12, 1962, in Waldron. He was the general superintendent for Kirby Specialties in Russellville and was the co-pastor of Golden City Assembly of God Church. He was an avid Booneville Bearcat fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Golden City Assembly of God Church, near Booneville, with burial at Bud Davis Cemetery in the Grayson community, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Helen of the home; two sons, John Helms (Jenny) of Atkins and Kyle Helms of Springdale; one daughter, Mandy Helms of Booneville; one brother, Tim Helms of Huntington; one sister, Becky Bynum of Greenwood; mother, Dirlene Helms of Mansfield; and six grandchildren, Domenic, Caleb, Brooke, Emma, Mason and Maddie.
Pallbearers will be Steve Davis, Devin Highfill, Landry Hunt, Austin Riggs, Tyler Shook, T.J. Helms, Cole Inklebarger, Rob Prock, Domenic Helms and Coleman Myers.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019