Randy Holland
Randy Lee Holland, 78, of Waldron passed away Oct. 20, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was born March 16, 1942, in Waldron to Kellow and Juanita (Wade) Holland.
Randy was an amazing father, grandfather and brother, and a friend to all who knew him. He retired from Tyson in Waldron after 42 years of dedicated employment. He loved spending time in his garden, and after he was blessed with his grandchildren, he spent all his free time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ann Hansard.
He is survived by four children, Gary Holland and wife Debbie of Mena, Kim Polk and husband Bryan of Fort Smith, Tonia Rhoades and husband Shaun of Harvey and Cody Holland and wife Shyla of Waldron; 11 grandchildren, Justin Holland, Jessica Boren, Jennifer Fowler, Jacey Busby, Amber Polk, Coral Polk, Randa Rhoades, Joseph Rhoades, Maverick Holland, Brady Holland and Maylee Holland; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lyndy Holland.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Waldron Pentecostal Church of God with the Rev. Konnor McKay officiating. Burial will be at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Polk, Shaun Rhoades, Gary Holland, Cody Holland, Blake Wright, Justin Holland, Michael Hansard, Todd Hansard, Joseph Rhoades and Josh Busby.
Honorary pallbearers are Maverick Holland and Brady Holland.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com
.