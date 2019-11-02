|
Randy Mullins
Randy Mullins, 78, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 31, 2019. He was born April 9, 1941, in Livingston, Ky., to the late Ollie and Etta Mullins. He was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith and a bus driver for Jefferson Bus Co.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gracie Mullins of the home; two sons, Larry Mullins of Corona, Calif., and Michael Maness of Chandler, Ariz.; a daughter, Crystal Deathrage of Russellville; a sister, Sharon Owens of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 7701 U.S. 271, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Lavaca City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Ben Jackson, Austin Deathrage, Will Maness, Rick Mezies, Reggie Wennberg and Brooks Trotter.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019