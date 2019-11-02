Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Mullins

Send Flowers
Randy Mullins Obituary
Randy Mullins
Randy Mullins, 78, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Lavaca City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Gracie; a daughter, Crystal Deathrage of Russellville; two sons, Larry Mullins of Corona, Calif., and Michael Maness of Chandler, Ariz.; a sister, Sharon Owens of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -