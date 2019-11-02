|
|
|
Randy Mullins
Randy Mullins, 78, of Fort Smith died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at Lavaca City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Gracie; a daughter, Crystal Deathrage of Russellville; two sons, Larry Mullins of Corona, Calif., and Michael Maness of Chandler, Ariz.; a sister, Sharon Owens of Sevierville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 4, 2019