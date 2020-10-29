1/1
Randy Newell
Randy Newell
Randall Kent Newell, a resident in Fort Smith, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Wichita, Kan., to the late Clarence Eugene Newell and Alberta L. (Hoard) Newell. He was 78 years old.
Randy was the former owner and operator of H&R Block in Fort Smith and other H&R Block locations. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid poker player; his favorite game was Texas hold'em and he enjoyed playing in Texas hold'em tournaments.
He is survived by his companion of almost 27 years, Susan Russell of Fort Smith; a sister, Pamela Dauron of Little Rock; two nephews, Chad Staples and wife Angela of Fort Smith and Brady Staples and wife Leslie of Phoenix; and six great-nieces and -nephews, Anna, Andrew, Brook, Coby, Brady and Sophia.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services - Fort Smith
914 North 32nd Street
Fort Smith, AR 72903
479-434-3901
