Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Randy Russell, 61, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Life Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Robin; three daughters, Mandy Pendleton, Miranda Russell and Jamie Knight; five sons, Michael and Matt Russell, Ben Taylor and Trey and Colton Miesner; his mother, Betty Colquitt; four brothers, Rick Russell, Rod and Ron Colquitt and Ronnie Sharp; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 14, 2019
