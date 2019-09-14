Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Life Church
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
Randy Russell


1958 - 2019
Randy Russell Obituary
Randy Russell
Randy Russell, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born June 8, 1958, in Fort Smith. He was the owner of National Recovery Specialist, a driver from Tri-State and Crawford County Speedways and the founder of Rats 2 Riches car show.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Colquitt; and a grandson, Blaze Miesner.
He is survived by his wife, Robin of the home; his mother, Betty Colquitt of Arkoma; three daughters, Mandy Pendleton and her husband Jason of Fort Smith, Miranda Russell of Fort Smith and Jamie Knight and her husband Chad of Pocola; five sons, Michael Russell and Matt Russell and his wife Lauren, all of Fort Smith, Ben Taylor and his wife Julie of Bonanza and Trey and Colton Miesner, both of Fort Smith; four brothers, Rick Russell of Fort Smith, Rod Colquitt of Barling, Ron Colquitt of Arkoma and Ronnie Sharp of Muldrow; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Life Church in Fort Smith with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Ben and Billy Gibson, Jerry Harris, Billy Wheeler, Thurman Blanton and Taylor Welch.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
