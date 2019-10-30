Home

Randy Werner Obituary
Randy Werner
Randy R. Werner, 67, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Myra; a daughter, Emily Hopkins of Mason City, Iowa; four sons, Aaron Gunderson of Greenwood, Danny Werner of Mason City, Tyson Werner of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Nikolas Werner of Denver; his mother, Angela Werner of Osage, Iowa; two sisters, Dori Werner and LeGene Smith; three brothers, Jim, Joe and John Werner; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019
