Randy Werner
Randy R. Werner, 67, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 29, 2019. He was born April 6, 1952, in Osage, Iowa. He worked for Greenwood School District.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Myra of the home; four sons, Aaron Gunderson of Greenwood, Danny Werner of Mason City, Iowa, Tyson Werner of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Nikolas Werner of Denver; a daughter, Emily Hopkins of Mason City, Iowa; his mother, Angela Werner of Osage; three brothers, Jim, Joe and John Werner; two sisters, Dori Werner and LeGene Smith; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 West AR-10, Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019