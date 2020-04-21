Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Randy Williams Obituary
Randy Williams
Randy G. Williams, 62, of Van Buren passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the retired owner/operator of Randy's Tires in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Iantha (Sassar) Williams; a sister, Linda Freeman; and three brothers, Wendell, Larry and Gary Williams.
He is survived by a daughter, LeAnna Williams of Van Buren; a son, Danny Williams and wife Mary in Van Buren; a sister, Brenda Childers of Van Buren; four brothers, Glen and Darrell Williams, both of Cedarville, and Ronnie and Danny Williams, both of Van Buren; and two grandchildren, Danny Jr. and Lacey Williams.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020
