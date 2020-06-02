Or Copy this URL to Share

Ray Huddleston

Bobby "Ray" Joe Huddleston, 77, of Fort Smith died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by his life partner, Josie; a daughter, Robin Aikin; two sisters, Barbara Spain and Trudy Bullington; three brothers, Billy, James and Earl Huddleston; and a grandson.



