Ray Massey
Ray Massey, 68, of Pocola, departed this life Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Pocola. Ray was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Fort Smith to the late Robert and Clara (Dixon) Massey. After graduating from Pocola High School, he went to work for North American Vanline, ABF and Whirlpool Corp., where he later retired after 25 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Massey; son, Anthony Massey of Dallas; grandson, Cpl. Blake Alexander Massey of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; stepsons, William Choate Jr. of Fort Smith and Maurice McDonald Sr. of Houston; stepdaughter, Katrina Robinson of Fort Smith; stepgrandson, Maurille of Fort Smith; sisters, Theola Oliver of Fort Smith, Roxie Shields (Joe) of Rison, Geniva Collier of Pocola, Clara Blackmon of Detroit and Dinna Mickey of Fort Smith; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2019