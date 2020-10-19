1/1
Ray Rankin
Ray Rankin
Ray LaRue Rankin, 84, of Cecil passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born June 20, 1936, in Mountainburg to Nelse and Grace (Morris) Rankin. He was an engine mechanic and of the Assembly of God faith. He enjoyed gardening and listening to Hank Williams Jr. and bluegrass.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Mertle Lee Rankin, Pauline Kizer, Alta Hudson and Thelma Sanders; and two brothers, Brother Charles Rankin and Roy Rankin.
Survivors include two daughters, Janice Greenfield and Lisa Johnston, both of Van Buren; eight grandchildren, Brandon Settle, Daniel Paulson, Amber Paulson, Rebecca Paulson, Lance Johnston, Samantha Davidson, Jamie Baxter and Brandy Greenfield; six great-grandchildren, Karolyn Paulson, Danaya Paulson, Charity Kerr, Destiny Kerr, Clayton Kerr and Jaden Hale; two great-great-grandchildren; and his twin sister, Ruby Fay Coulter of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Locke Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Billy Lemon Sr., Billy Lemon Jr., Bob Lemon, Jim Lemon, Clifton Cook and Bruce Leakey.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
