Ray Rice
Ray Hullen Rice, 89, of Altus died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Altus.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at United Pentecostal Church in Altus with burial at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; three daughters, Louise Riggs of Altus, Shirley Eddy of Hartman and Brenda Shaffer of Ozark; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 21, 2019