Ray Stewart
Ray E. Stewart, age 85, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Baptist Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Manila and was the son of Joel and Lula Stewart. Ray was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He served for 16 years as a city director of Fort Smith, vice mayor of Fort Smith for 12 years and on the Quorum Court of Sebastian County for 14 years. He also served on the board of trustees of Williams Baptist College in Paragould, as well as on the board of directors for Area Agency on Aging in Fort Smith. Ray spent many years as a grocery store owner of three local hometown markets and also as a poultry farmer. After retiring, he worked and served as a funeral director for Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Lula Stewart; a son, David Stewart; a grandson, Justin Waldroop; five brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Oldham Stewart; three daughters, Debbie Jones and husband Darrell of Fort Smith, Laura Waldroop and husband Lee of Fort Smith and Becky Phillips of Bryant; nine grandchildren, Christopher Stewart and wife of Oklahoma City, Sean Stewart of Pennsylvania, Ashley Rivera and husband of Charlotte, N.C., Reed Snider and wife of Fort Smith, Brooks Snider of Denver, Colo., and Payton Phillips, Megan Phillips, Brynn Phillips and Kaitlin Phillips, all of Bryant; and six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends and loved ones from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 7, 2019