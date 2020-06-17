Ray Stroud
Norman Ray Stroud went to meet his heavenly Father on June 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1943. He grew up in Fort Smith and was a 1961 graduate of Northside High School. Ray attended Oklahoma State University and Henderson State College, and served six years in the 188th Fighter Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard from 1968-74.
Ray spent 16 years with Kroger Co., progressing up the corporate ladder from sacker to store manager. At different times, he managed Kroger stores in Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Little Rock. In 1976 he decided to become a co-owner of Mr. Rob's Cleaners and Laundry and grew the business to include five stores in Fort Smith, two in Van Buren and one in Greenwood. In 1993, he became a joint owner with his sister, Beverly Cates. He sold the business last year and was enjoying retirement. He was an avid classic car buff, owning several of his own, and attended classic car shows all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buell "Red" and Jean Stroud.
Survivors include a sister Beverly and her husband retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bob Cates of Fort Smith; a niece, Krista and husband Ron Howard of Roland; two nephews, Robert and wife Renee Cates of Fort Smith and Bryan Cates of Ozark; two great-nieces, Eaven Ward and Kylie Howard; a great-nephew, Colton Howard; two dogs, Bo and Sissy; and several relatives and friends.
Private service and burial will be held at a later date at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Don Knight, Larry White, Don Tankersley, Dwaine Shepherd, Jeff Daniels and Bob Cates.
Memorial donations may be made to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Norman Ray Stroud went to meet his heavenly Father on June 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1943. He grew up in Fort Smith and was a 1961 graduate of Northside High School. Ray attended Oklahoma State University and Henderson State College, and served six years in the 188th Fighter Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard from 1968-74.
Ray spent 16 years with Kroger Co., progressing up the corporate ladder from sacker to store manager. At different times, he managed Kroger stores in Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Little Rock. In 1976 he decided to become a co-owner of Mr. Rob's Cleaners and Laundry and grew the business to include five stores in Fort Smith, two in Van Buren and one in Greenwood. In 1993, he became a joint owner with his sister, Beverly Cates. He sold the business last year and was enjoying retirement. He was an avid classic car buff, owning several of his own, and attended classic car shows all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buell "Red" and Jean Stroud.
Survivors include a sister Beverly and her husband retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bob Cates of Fort Smith; a niece, Krista and husband Ron Howard of Roland; two nephews, Robert and wife Renee Cates of Fort Smith and Bryan Cates of Ozark; two great-nieces, Eaven Ward and Kylie Howard; a great-nephew, Colton Howard; two dogs, Bo and Sissy; and several relatives and friends.
Private service and burial will be held at a later date at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Don Knight, Larry White, Don Tankersley, Dwaine Shepherd, Jeff Daniels and Bob Cates.
Memorial donations may be made to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.