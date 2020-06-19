Or Copy this URL to Share

Ray Stroud

Norman Ray Stroud, 77, died Monday, June 15, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

He is survived by a sister, Beverly Cates.



