Ray Stroud
Norman Ray Stroud, 77, died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Forest Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
He is survived by a sister, Beverly Cates.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.