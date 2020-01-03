Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Ray Ward
Ray Ward
Ray Ward, 95, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Paton, Iowa. He was a retired Army veteran serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He entered the service in 1944, was appointed warrant officer in 1961 and retired as chief warrant officer in 1973. He served in the Airborne Division and received a Bronze Star with an oak leaf cluster and a Purple Heart and was a member of the Parachutes Hall of Fame.
He is survived by a son, Masayuki Ward of the home, a grandson and a great-grandchild.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020
