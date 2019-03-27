|
Raymond Baggett
Raymond Baggett, 82, of Vian died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Vian.
Funeral will be 9 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw with burial at Kiowa Cemetery in Elk City, Okla.
He is survived by a daughter, Susie Pluma; a son, James Baggett; two stepsons, Wayne Ritter and Jerry McCoy; two brothers, Floyd and Harold Baggett; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019
