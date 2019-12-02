|
Raymond Chronister
The Rev. Raymond W. Chronister, who resided in Barling, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation in Barling. He was born July 3, 1933, in Barling to the late Ralph Chronister and Anivia Parker Chronister. He was 86 years old.
Brother Raymond was a minister of the Gospel. Along with his wife, he pastored many churches including locations in Star City, Charleston, Greenwood, Muldrow, and Central City. Brother Raymond also had a master's degree in education. He taught English, literature and math at Lavaca and Greenwood High Schools. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Inita Myrtle (Inge) Chronister; a sister, Dora Lou Gipson; and a granddaughter, Kristy Dawn East.
He is survived by a daughter, Rita East and husband Randy of Greenwood; a son, Stephen Chronister and wife Natalie of Barling; a sister, Sue Brown and husband Bo of Central City; a brother, Dale Chronister and wife Debbie of Lavaca; and five grandchildren, Ryan East, Alisha East, Alex Chronister, Cody Chronister and Cameron Chronister.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith with Pastor Will Harmon officiating. The Rev. Ray Copeland will read the obituary and the welcome will be by Cameron Chronister. Burial with military honors will be at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City with the Rev. Steve McClain officiating, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Alex Chronister, Cody Chronister, Cameron Chronister, Ryan East, Alisha East, Dale Chronister Jr. and Bo Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Chronister, Russell Brown, Curtis Gipson, Riley Brown Jr., Scott Chronister and Eddie Gipson.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019