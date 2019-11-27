|
|
|
Raymond Davis
Raymond "Red" Lee Davis, 93, of Vian died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Blackgum Baptist Church in Vian with burial at Box Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two sons, Ronnie Davis and Larry Gouker ; a sister, Mary Collins; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 30, 2019