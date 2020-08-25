1/1
Raymond Dutton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Dutton Sr.
Raymond Edward Dutton Sr., 67, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 25, 1952, in Yakima, Wash. He was a business owner for 20 years in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dutton and Victoria (Maxine) Harms.
He leaves behind three brothers, Steven, Robert and Randall; three sons, Raymond ll, Keith Sr. and Steve; three daughters-in-law, Pamla, Tina and Susan; 14 grandchildren, Mikala, Raymond lll, Keith ll, Katelynn, Jakob, Justin, Orion, Madeline, Allie, Dylan, Jordan, Walker, Shelby and Lola; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Kaydence, Hayden and Lelan.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Attendees are asked to meet at Turner Bend Store, 20034 AR 23, Ozark, before going to the final resting spot.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved