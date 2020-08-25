Raymond Dutton Sr.

Raymond Edward Dutton Sr., 67, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at his home in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 25, 1952, in Yakima, Wash. He was a business owner for 20 years in Van Buren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dutton and Victoria (Maxine) Harms.

He leaves behind three brothers, Steven, Robert and Randall; three sons, Raymond ll, Keith Sr. and Steve; three daughters-in-law, Pamla, Tina and Susan; 14 grandchildren, Mikala, Raymond lll, Keith ll, Katelynn, Jakob, Justin, Orion, Madeline, Allie, Dylan, Jordan, Walker, Shelby and Lola; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley, Kaydence, Hayden and Lelan.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Attendees are asked to meet at Turner Bend Store, 20034 AR 23, Ozark, before going to the final resting spot.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



